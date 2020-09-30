Dr. George L. Gille, 78, Maryville, MO
Service:Funeral
Name:Dr. George L. Gille
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Maryville, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, October 5, 2020
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, October 4, 2020
Visitation Start:3:00 PM
Visitation End:5:00 PM
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, 211 S. Main Street, Maryville, MO 64468
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO
Notes:Dr. Gille passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Mosaic Medical Center ER, Maryville, MO.

