Dr. George L. Gille, 78, Maryville, MO

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dr. George L. Gille
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, October 5, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, October 4, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church, 211 S. Main Street, Maryville, MO 64468
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Dr. Gille passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Mosaic Medical Center ER, Maryville, MO.
