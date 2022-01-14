|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dr. GK Howland
|Pronunciation:
|How - land
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ January 22, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Lenox United Methodist Church ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday ~ January 21, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:000 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 to 7
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the Lenox Development Corporation
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Doc passed away Thursday afternoon at the Lenox Care Center.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Dr. GK Howland, age 94, of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
