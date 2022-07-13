Dr. Jerry Schaaf
Service:Memorial Service
Name:Dr. Jerry Schaaf
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Kansas City, Missouri
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:September 16, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains: 
Notes:

Dr. Schaaf passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at his home in Kansas City, Missouri.      

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

