|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Dr. Jerry Schaaf
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Kansas City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|September 16, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains:
|Notes:
Dr. Schaaf passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at his home in Kansas City, Missouri.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Dr. Jerry Schaaf, 80 of Kansas City, Missouri
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
