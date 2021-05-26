Service:Memorial Service at a later date
Name:Dr. John B. Weaver
Age:97
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Dr. Weaver passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

