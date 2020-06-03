Dr. Kerry Kay (Kister) Sauser
Buy Now
Service:

Mass of Christian Burial

Name:Dr. Kerry K. (Kister) Sauser
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Atlantic, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Time:A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m.
Location:SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Visitation Location:

Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic

Visitation Day and Date:Monday, June 15, 2020
Visitation Start:4 p.m.
Visitation End:7 p.m. -  The rosary will be recited at the conclusion of the visitation at 7:00 p.m.
Memorials:

Memorials may be given to SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Atlantic, IA or to the family.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Dr. Kerry Kay (Kister) Sauser, ARNP, ND, PhD, 72, went home to the arms of Jesus on Monday, April 6, 2020 after a short illness.

A visitation, with the family present, will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.  The rosary will be recited at the conclusion of the visitation at 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic.

Memorials may be given to SS Peter and Paul Church, Atlantic, IA or to the family.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Kerry’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com