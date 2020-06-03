|Service:
Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Dr. Kerry K. (Kister) Sauser
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 16, 2020
|Time:
|A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, June 15, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|4 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m. - The rosary will be recited at the conclusion of the visitation at 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be given to SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Atlantic, IA or to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Dr. Kerry Kay (Kister) Sauser, ARNP, ND, PhD, 72, went home to the arms of Jesus on Monday, April 6, 2020 after a short illness.
Dr. Kerry K. (Kister) Sauser, 72, of Atlantic, IA
