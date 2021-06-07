Dr. William (Bill) Combs
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life for family & friends
Name:Dr. William (Bill) Combs
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, June 12, 2021
Time:1:00-4:00 P.M.
Location:Worth, Missouri Community Center
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.