|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
Dr. William C. Meyer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Clovis, California
|Previous:
|Northboro, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday August 5, 2023
|Time:
|10:15 am
|Location:
Coin United Methodist Church 205 Crook Street Coin, Iowa
Visitation Location:
|Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Dr. William C. Meyer Memorial Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Elmwood Cemetery Coin, Iowa
|Notes:
|William passed away peacefuuly on Sunday, June 8 , 2022, at his home in Clovis, Californaia. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Dr. William C. Meyer, 86, of Clovis, California
Pat Leece
