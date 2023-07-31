Dr. William C. Meyer, 86, of Clovis, California
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:

Dr. William C. Meyer

Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Clovis, California 
Previous:Northboro, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday August 5, 2023
Time:10:15 am
Location:

Coin United Methodist Church  205 Crook Street Coin, Iowa

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the Dr. William C. Meyer Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Elmwood Cemetery Coin, Iowa
Notes:William passed away peacefuuly on Sunday, June 8 , 2022, at his home in Clovis, Californaia.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

