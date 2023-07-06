|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Drue Kirchhoff
|Pronunciation:
|Drew Kirk-off
|Age:
|58
|From:
|Griswold
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Griswold Community Building
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 15, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Drue's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|At a later date
|Notes:
A masonic service conducted by Cass Lodge #412 A.F. & A.M., will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10:00 AM, at the Griswold Community Building.
