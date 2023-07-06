Drue Kirchhoff
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name: Drue Kirchhoff
Pronunciation: Drew Kirk-off
Age: 58
From: Griswold
Visitation Location: Griswold Community Building
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
Visitation Start: 11:00 AM
Visitation End: 2:00 PM
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Drue's name.
Funeral Home:Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home 
Cemetery: At a later date
 A masonic service conducted by Cass Lodge #412 A.F. & A.M., will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10:00 AM, at the Griswold Community Building.

