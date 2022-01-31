Duane Arends
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Duane Arends
Pronunciation: Air-ends
Age: 83
From: Nebr. City
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church - Eagle, NE
Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, Feb. 4
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church - Eagle, NE
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery: St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery - Talmage, NE
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.  Duane worked at Gude Mortuary (Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg & Shull-Gude - Riverton) for 23 years.

