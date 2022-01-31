|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Duane Arends
|Pronunciation:
|Air-ends
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Nebr. City
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022
|Time:
|10 a.m.
|Location:
|Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church - Eagle, NE
|Visitation Location:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, Feb. 4
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church - Eagle, NE
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
|Cemetery:
|St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery - Talmage, NE
|Notes:
|Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Duane worked at Gude Mortuary (Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg & Shull-Gude - Riverton) for 23 years.
Duane Arends, 83, Nebr. City
Gude Family Funeral Homes
