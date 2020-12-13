|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Duane "Comish" James
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, December 20, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Chapel, Grant City, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 19, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Worth County R-3 Athletic Department, Grant City
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Grant City Cemetery
|Notes:
|Seating for the Memorial Services will be limited. andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Duane "Comish" James, 65, Grant City, Missouri
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
