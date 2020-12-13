Duane "Comish" James
Service:  Memorial 
Name: Duane "Comish" James
Pronunciation: 
Age:  65
From:  Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, December 20, 2020
Time:2:00 PM
Location:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Chapel, Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Location: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 19, 2020
Visitation Start:  3:00 PM
Visitation End: 6:00 PM
Memorials:  Worth County R-3 Athletic Department, Grant City
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery: Grant City Cemetery
Notes:Seating for the Memorial Services will be limited.  andrewshannfuneralhome.com

