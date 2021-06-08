Duane D. Fisher
Service:Graveside with Military Honors
Name:Duane D. Fisher
Age:95
From:Pacific Junction, IA
Day and Date:Saturday, June 12, 2021
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Martin Chapel Cemetery - rural Pacific Junction
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Duane passed away on November 9, 2020. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

