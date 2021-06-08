|Service:
|Graveside with Military Honors
|Name:
|Duane D. Fisher
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Pacific Junction, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 12, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Martin Chapel Cemetery - rural Pacific Junction
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Duane passed away on November 9, 2020. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Duane D. Fisher, 95, Pacific Junction, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
