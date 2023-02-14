Duane E. Smith, 79, previously from Shenandoah
Service:Memorial Service 
Name:Duane E. Smith 
Pronunciation: 
Age:79 
From:Ames, Iowa 
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, February 17, 2023 
Time:10:30am 
Location:

Stonebrook Community Church, 3611 Eisenhower Ave., Ames, Iowa 50010

Visitation Location:Stonebrook Community Church 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 16, 2023 
Visitation Start:4:00pm 
Visitation End:8:00pm 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:

Adams Funeral Home, 502 Douglas Ave., Ames, IA 50010

Cemetery: 
Notes: 

