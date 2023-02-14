Duane E. Smith, 79, previously from Shenandoah

|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Duane E. Smith
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Ames, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 17, 2023
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
Stonebrook Community Church, 3611 Eisenhower Ave., Ames, Iowa 50010
|Visitation Location:
|Stonebrook Community Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 16, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4:00pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00pm
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
Adams Funeral Home, 502 Douglas Ave., Ames, IA 50010
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
