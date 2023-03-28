Duane Ellison
Service:Private Family Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Duane Ellison
Pronunciation: 
Age:44
From:Avoca, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: At a later date
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:30 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:30 p.m.
Memorials:

 Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Duane Ellison, 44, of Avoca, Iowa died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at his home.

Visitation with family present will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic.  A private family Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Duane’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

