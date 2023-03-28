|Service:
Private Family Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Duane Ellison
44
Avoca, Iowa
At a later date
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Saturday, April 8, 2023
5:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Duane Ellison, 44, of Avoca, Iowa died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at his home.
Visitation with family present will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic. A private family Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Duane’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
