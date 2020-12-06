Duane F. Allen, 88, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life At A Later Date
Name:Duane F. Allen
Age:88
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Farragut, Iowa 
Memorials:Directed to the Family.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Duane passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Accura Healthcare of Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

