Duane F. Allen, 88, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life At A Later Date
|Name:
|Duane F. Allen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Farragut, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Private Family Burial:
|Notes:
|Duane passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Accura Healthcare of Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.