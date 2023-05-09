Duane Hammers, 76, Gladstone, MO
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Duane Hammers
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Gladstone, MO
Previous: Sheridan, MO
Day and Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. 
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location: At the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. 
Visitation End: service time
Memorials: Alzheimer's Assoc or DAV
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery: Isadora Cemetery, Grant City, MO 
  

