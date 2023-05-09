|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Duane Hammers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Gladstone, MO
|Previous:
|Sheridan, MO
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 12, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, May 12, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|service time
|Memorials:
|Alzheimer's Assoc or DAV
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Isadora Cemetery, Grant City, MO
Duane Hammers, 76, Gladstone, MO
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
