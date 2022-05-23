|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Duane Shepperd
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|rural Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 27, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 26, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Duane Shepperd, 84, of rural Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Risen Son Christian Village in Council Bluffs.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Duane's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Duane Shepperd, 84, of rural Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 23
-
May 23
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 25
-
May 25
-
May 25
-
May 25
Anniversaries
-
May 24