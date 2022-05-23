Duane Shepperd, 84, of rural Atlantic, Iowa
Duane Shepperd, 84, of rural Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Risen Son Christian Village in Council Bluffs.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Duane's family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

