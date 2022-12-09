Dwight Blakely
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Dwight Blakely
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Omaha, NE
Previous:Formerly of Lewis, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, December 16, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa
Open Visitation Location: United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 16, 2022  (prior to Service)
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service)
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Dwight Earl Blakely, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Lewis, Iowa, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home in Omaha.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dwight’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

