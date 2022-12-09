|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Dwight Blakely
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Omaha, NE
|Previous:
|Formerly of Lewis, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 16, 2022
|Time:
| 11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, December 16, 2022 (prior to Service)
|Visitation Start:
| 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service)
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Dwight Earl Blakely, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Lewis, Iowa, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home in Omaha.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dwight’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
