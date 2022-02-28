|Service:
|Private Family Funeral
|Name:
|Dwight Grantham
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|First United Presbyterian Church ~ Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday ~ March 4, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM w/family greeting friends.
|Memorials:
|May be given in Dwight's name with designation by the family at a later time.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|West Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Dwight passed away early Monday in Atlantic.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Dwight Grantham, 83, of Atlantic, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
