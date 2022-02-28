Dwight Grantham
Service:Private Family Funeral
Name:Dwight Grantham
Age:83
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous:Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:First United Presbyterian Church ~ Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday ~ March 4, 2022
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends.
Memorials:May be given in Dwight's name with designation by the family at a later time.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:West Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, Iowa
Dwight passed away early Monday in Atlantic.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

