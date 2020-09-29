Service:Graveside Service
Name:Dwight Vought 
Pronunciation: 
Age:73 
From:Stanton, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, October 2, 2020
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:Villisca Cemetery, Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family.
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Villisca Cemetery, Villisca 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Family and friends will meet at the cemetery for the service.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.