|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Dwight L. Jaeckel
|Pronunciation:
|Jay-kel
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 30, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Farragut Cemetery
|Viewing Location:
|Viewing Day and Date:
|Viewing Start:
|Viewing End:
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Dwight passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center in Villisca. Military rites will be conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Dwight L. Jaeckel, 75 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
