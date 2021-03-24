Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Dwight L. Jaeckel
Pronunciation: Jay-kel
Age:75
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, March 30, 2021 
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Farragut Cemetery 
Viewing Location: 
Viewing Day and Date: 
Viewing Start: 
Viewing End: 
Memorials:May be directed to the family 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Dwight passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center in Villisca.  Military rites will be conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

