Dwight Lewis
Service: Funeral
Name: Dwight Lewis
Age: 93
From: Villisca, Iowa
Day and Date: Friday, November 19, 2021
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: United Methodist Church, Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Location: United Methodist Church, Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021
Visitation Start: with family 5:00 p.m. ~7:00 p.m.
Visitation End:(There will be open visitation at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)
Memorials: Villisca United Methodist Church or VAFA (Villisca Alumni and Friends Association)
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Villisca Cemetery
 Dwight passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Care Center, Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

