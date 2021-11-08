|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dwight Lewis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 19, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Villisca, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|United Methodist Church, Villisca, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 18, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|with family 5:00 p.m. ~7:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|(There will be open visitation at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.)
|Memorials:
|Villisca United Methodist Church or VAFA (Villisca Alumni and Friends Association)
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Villisca Cemetery
|Notes:
Dwight passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Care Center, Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Dwight Lewis, 93, of Villisca, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
