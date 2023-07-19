Dwight Mellott
Service: Celebration of life viewing and visitation
Name: Dwight Mellott
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Wales, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
Visitation Start: 4 PM
Visitation End: 5:30 with food and fellowship to follow at the Red Oak Elks Lodge
Memorials: suggested to the Red Oak Elks Lodge Building Improvement Fund
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.