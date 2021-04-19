|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral
|Name:
|E. David Bain
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Omaha, NE
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Monday, April 26, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, April 26, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family or the Alzheimer's Association
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
David passed away on Sunday evening, April 18, 2021 in Omaha, NE.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
E. David Bain, 75 of Omaha, NE
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
