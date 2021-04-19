Service:Celebration of Life Funeral 
Name:E. David Bain
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Omaha, NE
Previous:Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date:Monday, April 26, 2021 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, April 26, 2021 
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. 
Visitation End:10:30 a.m. 
Memorials:May be directed to the family or the Alzheimer's Association 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:

David passed away on Sunday evening, April 18, 2021 in Omaha, NE.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.