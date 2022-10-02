Earl Eugene Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Visitation
|Name:
|Earl Eugene Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Elliott
|Previous:
|Atlantic
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 5, 2022
|Time:
|4:00 to 5:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Service
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Burial will be held following the visitation.
Earl E. Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home.
A Celebration of Life Visitation with family present will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Roland Funeral Service. A procession to the Atlantic Cemetery will follow the visitation.
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Earl’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
