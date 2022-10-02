Earl Eugene Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Visitation
Name:Earl Eugene Johnson
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Elliott
Previous:Atlantic
Day and Date:Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Time:4:00 to 5:30 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Service
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Burial will be held following the visitation. 

Notes:

Earl E. Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home.

A Celebration of Life Visitation with family present will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Roland Funeral Service.  A procession to the Atlantic Cemetery will follow the visitation.

Memorials may be made to the family for later designation.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Earl’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.