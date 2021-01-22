|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Earl R. Gammell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Elliott, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 25, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Elliott, Iowa United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 24, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the Elliott United Methodist Church or Elliott Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Hillside Cemetery, Elliott, Iowa
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.comCOVID-19 mandates will be followed.
Earl R. Gammell, 92, of Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
