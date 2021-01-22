Earl Gammell
Service:Funeral 
Name:Earl R. Gammell 
Pronunciation: 
Age:92 
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous:Elliott, Iowa 
Day and Date:Monday, January 25, 2021 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Elliott, Iowa United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 24, 2021 
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:5:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Elliott United Methodist Church or Elliott Fire Department
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Hillside Cemetery, Elliott, Iowa 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

COVID-19 mandates will be followed.

