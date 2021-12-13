|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Earl "Scrump" Randolph
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|rural Riverton, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday; Dec. 17, 2021
|Time:
|2:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday; Dec. 16, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Mt. Zion Cemetery Assn. or Riverton Fire/Rescue Dept.
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery ~ rural Hamburg/Riverton
|Notes:
|A private family burial service with military honors will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery prior to the funeral services. Remembrance s may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Earl "Scrump" Randolph, 95 of rural Riverton, IA
Gude Family Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 13
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 15
Anniversaries
-
Dec 13