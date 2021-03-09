|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Earl Thies
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Glenwood, Iowa, Ames, Iowa and Winside, Nebraska
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 12, 2021
|Time:
|6:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Hillsdale United Methodist Church, Glenwood, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Graveside Service Saturday, March 13, 2021 11:30 a.m. Greenwood Cemetery, Wayne, Nebraska
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.