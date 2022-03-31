Ed Brunk
Service:  
Name:  Ed Brunk
Pronunciation: 
Age:  88
From:  Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Services and inurnment will occur at a later date
Time:  
Location:  
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port
Cemetery:  Arni Memorial Cemetery, Lancaster, Missouri
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.