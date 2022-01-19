|Service:
|A Time of Gathering
|Name:
|Ed Harding
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Day and Date:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Glenwood High School cafeteria - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, January 24, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials to Glenwood Booster Club
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
Ed passed away on January 18, 2022. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/633032/ed-harding/
Ed Harding, 72, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
