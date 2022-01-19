Ed Harding
Service: A Time of Gathering
Name: Ed Harding
Pronunciation: 
Age: 72
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Glenwood High School cafeteria - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, January 24, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 8:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Glenwood Booster Club
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Ed passed away on January 18, 2022.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/633032/ed-harding/

