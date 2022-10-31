Ed Hill
Service: Funeral
Name: Ed Hill
Pronunciation: 
Age: 92
From: Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, November 3, 2022 
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Lenox United Methodist Church
Visitation Location: Lenox United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. 
Visitation End: 10:30 a.m.
Memorials: in lieu of flowers to the Lenox Booster Club
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: North Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

