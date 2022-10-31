|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Ed Hill
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 3, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Lenox United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 3, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|in lieu of flowers to the Lenox Booster Club
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Ed Hill, 92, Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
