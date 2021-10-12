Ed Hughes
Service:  Graveside services with military rites
Name:  Ed Hughes
Pronunciation: 
Age:  87
From:  Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Fri, Oct  15, 2021
Time:  2:00 pm
Location:  Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port
Cemetery:  Hunter Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.