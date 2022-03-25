Ed Kryselmire, 79, Cassville, Missouri
Name: Ed Kryselmire
Age: 79
From: Cassville, MO
Previous: Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022
Time: 11 am  Music and videos will start 15 mins before the service.
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
 Ed passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Missouri.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

