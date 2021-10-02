Ed Welch
Service:Memorial
Name:Ed Welch
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday ~ October 9, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday ~ October 9, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:Service time of 11:00 AM
Memorials:May be given in Ed's name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes: Ed passed away Friday evening in Des Moines, Iowa

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.