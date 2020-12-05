|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Eddie Dale Biship
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 9, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Second Harvest Food Bank of Nodaway County, 915 Douglas, St. Joseph, MO 64505
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Eddie passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO, after a brief illness. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Eddie Dale Bishop, 67, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
