Eddie Dale Bishop
Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Eddie Dale Biship 
Pronunciation: 
Age:67 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 9, 2020 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Second Harvest Food Bank of Nodaway County, 915 Douglas, St. Joseph, MO 64505 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: 
Notes:Eddie passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO, after a brief illness. www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.