Edgar "Gene" Palser, Jr
Service: Funeral
Name: Edgar "Gene" Palser, Jr.
Pronunciation: paul-sir
Age: 58
From: Creston, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Hastings Community Church (former UMC) - Hastings, IA
Visitation Location: Hastings Community Church (former UMC) - Hastings, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. (One hour prior to the service)
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: Hastings Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/654305/edgar-gene-palser-jr/

