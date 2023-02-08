Edith Dean Stephenson, 78, Kearney, MO
Service: Graveside service
Name: Edith Dean Stephenson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Kearney, MO
Previous: Allendale, MO
Day and Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m. 
Location: Kirk Cemetery, Allendale, MO
Visitation Location: No Visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Cemetery: Kirk Cemetery, Allendale, MO
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

