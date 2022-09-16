Edith Louise Bailey, 91, Rock Port, Missouri
Service:,  Private Family Graveside Service and Inurnment
Name: Edith Louise Bailey
Age: 91
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Location: Elmwood Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri
 No visitation.

Memorials: Edith Bailey Memorial Fund.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Elmwood Cemetery, Rock Port
 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

