|Service:,
|Private Family Graveside Service and Inurnment
|Name:
|Edith Louise Bailey
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Elmwood Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
No visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Edith Bailey Memorial Fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Elmwood Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
Edith Louise Bailey, 91, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 18