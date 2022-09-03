Edith Viola (Nissen) Skinner, 97 of Boynton Beach, FL
Service:Graveside
Name:Edith Viola (Nissen) Skinner
Pronunciation: 
Age:97
From:Boynton Beach, FL
Previous:Mesa, AZ and Glenwood, IA
Day and Date:Saturday, September 10, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, September 10, 2022
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m.
Visitation End:10:30 a.m.
Memorials:St. John Lutheran Church, Mineola, IA
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, IA
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

