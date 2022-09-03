Edith Viola (Nissen) Skinner, 97 of Boynton Beach, FL

|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Edith Viola (Nissen) Skinner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Boynton Beach, FL
|Previous:
|Mesa, AZ and Glenwood, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 10, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 10, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|St. John Lutheran Church, Mineola, IA
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, IA
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
