|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Edmund "Ed" Angell
|Pronunciation:
|Angel
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 13
|Time:
| 10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 12
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Iowa Heart Association and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be held at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Atlantic.
|Notes:
Edmund "Ed" Angell, 85, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
A Rosary service will be held at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 12th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, followed by visitation with the family present.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ed’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Edmund "Ed" Angell, 85, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
