Ed Angell
Service:Mass of Christian Burial 
Name:Edmund "Ed" Angell
Pronunciation:Angel
Age:85
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, April 13
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, April 12
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 8:00 p.m.
Memorials:

 Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Iowa Heart Association and St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: Burial will be held at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Atlantic.
Notes:

Edmund "Ed" Angell, 85, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

A Rosary service will be held at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 12th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, followed by visitation with the family present.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ed’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

