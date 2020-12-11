|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Edna Buckles
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Leavenworth, Kansas
|Previous:
|St. Joseph, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Tues, Dec 15, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Mon, Dec 14, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Beginning at 9:00 am
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Benton Church Cemetery or Kansas Palliative & Hospice Care
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Cemetery:
|Benton Church Cemetery, Forest City, Missouri
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Edna Buckles, 87, Leavenworth, Kansas
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.