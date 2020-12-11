Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Edna Buckles
Pronunciation: 
Age:  87
From:  Leavenworth, Kansas
Previous: St. Joseph, Missouri
Day and Date:  Tues, Dec 15, 2020
Time:  11:00 am
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Day and Date:  Mon, Dec 14, 2020
Visitation Start:  Beginning at 9:00 am
Visitation End:  
Memorials:Benton Church Cemetery or Kansas Palliative & Hospice Care
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Benton Church Cemetery, Forest City, Missouri
Notes: 

