Service: Graveside Service and Interment
Name: Edna Frances Oxford
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Maysville, Missouri
Previous: Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Kearney, Missouri
Visitation Location: There is no visitation.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Edna Oxford Memorial Fund.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Kearney
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.