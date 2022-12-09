Edna Woodard
Service: Funeral
Name: Edna Woodard
Pronunciation: 
Age: 80
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, December 15, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Silver City Cemetery - Silver City, IA
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.