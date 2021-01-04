|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Edward Alan Anglen, Jr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|50
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed by the family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Edward Alan Anglen, Jr. 50 of Omaha, Nebraska formerly of Pacific Junction, Iowa
