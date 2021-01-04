Service:Funeral
Name:Edward Alan Anglen, Jr.
Pronunciation: 
Age:50
From:Omaha, Nebraska
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Directed by the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

