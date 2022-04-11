Service:,  Family Visitation
Name: Edward J. Olsufka
Age: 84
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End:  7:00 P.M.
Memorials: Edward Olsufka Memorial Fund.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
 Services will be held in Omaha, Nebraska at a later date. 

