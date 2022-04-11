|Service:,
|Family Visitation
|Name:
|Edward J. Olsufka
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 14, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
| Edward Olsufka Memorial Fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
|Notes:
Services will be held in Omaha, Nebraska at a later date.
Edward J. Olsufka, 84, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
