Service:,  Memorial Service
Name: Edward John Wilczek
Pronunciation: 
Age: 88
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location:

 There is no visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Rock Port Senior Center.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

