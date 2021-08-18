|Service:
|Private Graveside Services at a later date
|Name:
|Edward Naven
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|101
|From:
|Creston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Lenox and Corning
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Edward Naven, 101, of Creston, formerly of Lenox and Corning
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
