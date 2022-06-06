Edward Sharkness
Service: Graveside Funeral
Name: Edward Sharkness
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: Bettendorf, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Meals on Wheels Program
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.